New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the continuation of umbrella scheme "ACROSS" for the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 2,135 crore.

The Atmosphere & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS) scheme is being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) through the India Meteorological Department, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

ACROSS pertains to the ministry's atmospheric science programmes and addresses different aspects of weather and climate services.

Each of these aspects is incorporated as eight sub-schemes under the umbrella scheme "ACROSS" and is implemented in an integrated manner through the four agencies.

The objective of the scheme is to provide improved weather, climate, ocean forecast and services, and other hazard-related services to ensure transfer of commensurate benefits to the end-user.

