New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation for continuation of centrally sponsored Scheme, with total outlay of Rs. 4,100 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 2940 crore, central assistance will be provided to State Governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion, etc.

According to an official release, the pattern of funding to be followed is 90 per cent (Centre): 10 per cent (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60 per cent (Centre): 40 per cent (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States.

Under River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 1160 crore, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries including hydrological observations and flood forecasting, and investigation and pre-construction activities of joint water resources projects (with neighbouring countries) on common border rivers will be taken up with 100 per cent central assistance.

"Although, primary responsibility of flood management rests with the State Governments, Union Government has decided that it is desirable to supplement the efforts of the State Governments in flood management, encouraging promotion and adoption of modern technology and innovative materials/approach," the release said.

"This is particularly relevant as the increased incidence of extreme events have been witnessed during last few years in view of likely impact of climate change and situation may further aggravate in times to come exacerbating problem of floods in terms of extent, intensity and frequency," it added.

The works implemented under RMBA component also protect important installations of security agencies, border out-posts, etc. along the border rivers from flood and erosion. The Scheme has the provision of incentivizing the States which implement flood plain zoning, recognized as an effective non-structural measure for flood management. (ANI)

