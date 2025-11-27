Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a double-track railway line between Kanalus and Dwarka in Gujarat, which will significantly enhance connectivity for both pilgrims and industries in the Saurashtra region. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The INR 1,474-crore project, cleared under the PM-Gati Shakti scheme, marks a significant expansion of rail infrastructure in western Gujarat. While the Rajkot-Kanalus double-track line is already complete, the new approval paves the way for doubling the remaining stretch from Kanalus to Okha.

BJP MP Poonamben Maadam, who represents Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts, welcomed the decision, saying the project had been a long-standing demand of people in the region.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Today is a very joyful day for the Jamnagar district and the Dwarka district. A very large facility will be provided to us in the coming days, subject to the cabinet's approval today. We had already received approval to double the railway line from Rajkot to Kanalus, and the work is progressing with full vigour... The approval for doubling from there (Kanalus) to Okha was pending, and the cabinet has approved it today. In the coming days, the work of doubling the railway line will be taken forward from Kanalus to Okha."

The Kanalus-Dwarka-Okha corridor is one of Gujarat's busiest routes, catering to year-round pilgrimage traffic to Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Bet Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach. Officials said the double track will improve train frequency, reduce delays and offer safer, faster travel for thousands of devotees visiting the region daily.

The project will also strengthen freight movement across Saurashtra. Industries in Halar Panthak and Jamnagar, including manufacturers and port-linked trade, are expected to benefit from reduced logistics time and improved transportation capacity.

Once completed, the upgraded rail line is expected to enhance regional connectivity, support tourism, and accelerate economic activity in Gujarat's western belt. MP Poonamben Maadam expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, noting that the approval "opens a new chapter of development" for the region. (ANI)

