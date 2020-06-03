India News | Cabinet Approves MoU Between India and Bhutan on Cooperation in Environment

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the India and Bhutan on cooperation in the areas of the environment.

An official release said MoU will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits.

A Memorandum of Understanding covering air, waste, chemical management, climate change has been considered keeping in view bilateral interest of both sides.

The MoU shall come into force on the date of signing and shall continue to remain in force for a period of ten years. (ANI)

