New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), for carrying out the Academic programmes and Research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution signed on April 09, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at respective institutes and exchanged by email.

According to the MoU, the parties may exchange students at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels under the student exchange programme. "The Parties will mutually discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to be pursued under the scheme. Both parties agree the Practicum exchange programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner," the press release, stated.

Also Read | Pune: ‘Drunk’ Woman Blocks Traffic, Creates Ruckus on Tilak Road in Swargate Area; Video Goes Viral.

Further, with the MoU, the students will be eligible for a Dual Degree/Double Degree programme in which adds to the initial degree that will be awarded by the home institute.

Provision of internships and project work, along with faculty exchange and joint research has also been added to the MoU.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

As per the press release, the benefit of signing this agreement is that it will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme.

"Cooperation with the EWI, TU Delft, The Netherlands an oldest and largest Dutch public Technological University through this Agreement would lead to develop a joint activity in research in the area of Science and Technology. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited. The signed Agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of Science and Technology," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)