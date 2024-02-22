New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the continuation of the implementation of the Umbrella Scheme on 'Safety of Women' at a total cost of Rs 1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1,179.72 crore, a total of Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by the Home Ministry from its own budget, and Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from the Nirbhaya Fund.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Gives Go-Ahead for up to 100% FDI in Space Sector.

Addressing briefing after a meeting of union cabinet, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed that six Cyber Forensic Science Laboratories will be established in Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi, Kamrup and Bhopal which will help in speeding up of scientific and timely investigations.

"For women's safety, we have always taken the necessary steps. Whenever there was a need to make a law, we formulated it. We made fast-track courts as well for time bound investigations and 761 fast track courts were established. A 24-hour helpline number, 112, was also launched," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds ‘Productive Meeting’ With Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Talks on Technology and Space Take Centre Stage.

According to an official release, the Centre has proposed to continue the following projects under the Umbrella Scheme for "Safety of Women" - 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0; upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories, including setting up of National Forensic Data Centre; strengthening DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs).

Other projects that will continue are Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children; capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children and Women Help Desk and Anti-human Trafficking Units.

The release said that safety of women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims.

It said stringent deterrence in matters related to offences against women was provided through amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

"In its efforts towards Women Safety, Government of India in collaboration with States and Union Territories has launched several projects. The objectives of these projects include strengthening mechanisms in states/union territories for ensuring timely intervention and investigation in case of crime against women and higher efficiency in investigation and crime prevention in such matters," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)