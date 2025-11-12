New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said the Delhi blast was "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces" and gave directions for investigation to be pursued with the utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators and their collaborators to justice.

The cabinet expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening.

It observed two minutes' silence in honour of the innocent lives lost.

The Cabinet adopted a resolution and unequivocally condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act" that has led to the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who briefed the media on cabinet decisions, read the resolution.

He said the situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen.

The resolution said that the country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Cabinet prays for the speedy recovery of all those injured, and appreciates the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims. The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives," the resolution said.

"The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.

The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world.

"The Cabinet notes with appreciation the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity. Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it added.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out investigations into the Delhi blast case. (ANI)

