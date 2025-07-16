New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Central Cabinet joined the nation on Wednesday in celebrating the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth, after the successful completion of his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today the Union Cabinet has passed a resolution on the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from ISS. This is an occasion of pride, glory and joy for the entire country. Today, the Cabinet, along with the country, congratulates Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his successful return to Earth."

On July 15, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla landed back safely on earth from his space journey.

Launched on June 25, with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as Mission Pilot, this mission marked a watershed moment for India as this was the first time an Indian astronaut travelled to ISS.

The Cabinet commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire community of Indian scientists and engineers for their relentless efforts that made this achievement possible said official statement.

During his time aboard ISS, Group Captain Shukla worked with fellow members of the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, embodying India's growing leadership in international space cooperation.

He conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria. These studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science, and provide critical inputs for India's future missions.

This mission significantly elevates India's global standing in space exploration. It is a vital stepping stone towards India's own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

India's recent landmark achievements include the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South Pole of the Moon on 23rd August 2023, a day etched in history as India's National Space Day. Likewise, India's Aditya-L1 Mission launched in 2023 has significantly enhanced humanity's understanding of solar activity. (ANI)

