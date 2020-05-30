India News | CAF Personnel Opens Fire, Kills 2 Colleagues, Injures Another

Raipur, May 30 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them on the spot and injuring another one, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in a camp of the CAF's 9th battalion at Aamdai Ghati under Chhotedongar police station limits, located around 350 km from capital Raipur, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"Assistant platoon commander Ghanshyam Kumeti opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two personnel and injuring another, following some dispute with them," he said.

Platoon commander Bindeshwar Sahani and head constable Rameshwar Sahu were killed in the incident, while another platoon commander Lachhuram Premi sustained injuries, he said.

Kumeti has been arrested, the senior official said, adding that the injured man was airlifted to Raipur and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

The personnel involved in the incident belonged to 'B' company of CAF's 9th battalion, he added.

