Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) An acute shortage of medical officers, staff nurses and paramedics in state-run hospitals was detected in the performance audit of public health infrastructure and management of health services in Jharkhand, according to the latest CAG report tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The report finds that 2,210 posts of medical officers and specialists were vacant against the sanctioned posts of 3,634, which is around 61 per cent of the total strength, in the state as of March 2022.

Besides, 3,033 posts of staff nurses against the sanctioned posts of 5,872 and 864 posts of paramedics against the sanctioned posts of 1,080 were vacant, the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said.

The performance audit, covering the period from 2016-17 to 2021-22, was conducted between March and September 2022.

Districts were considered as the primary unit of sampling and six -- Dhanbad, Dumka, Gumla, Garhwa, Saraikela-Kharswan and Simdega -- out of 24 districts were selected for detailed examination.

Two out of six medical colleges, two AYUSH educational institutions, five out of 23 district hospitals, 14 out of 188 community health centres, 13 out of 330 primary health centres, 25 out of 1,755 health and wellness centres, 11 private hospitals and six district joint AYUSH dispensaries were picked up in the selected districts for the performance audit, it stated.

The audit examination revealed significant shortages, ranging between 7 per cent and 65 per cent, of medical officers, specialists, staff nurses and paramedics in the district hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres.

The report also detected huge shortages of teaching and non-teaching staff in medical colleges. Against the sanctioned 641 sanctioned posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in six medical college and hospitals, 286 posts (45 per cent) were vacant as of July 2022.

The report suggested that the state government address the shortage of medical officers, specialists, staff nurses and paramedics in all healthcare facilities and implement all the recommendations of the MCI (Medical Council of India) working groups, so that the shortage of teaching staff can be minimised.

The examination also noticed gaps in the delivery of out and in-patient services, diagnostic, maternity, mobile medical and other related services.

The report also detected a shortage of essential drugs, ranging from 65 per to 95 per cent, with the test-checked community health centres, district hospitals and medical colleges and hospitals during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

