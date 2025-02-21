New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, on Friday, said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking with ANI, Vijender Gupta said that tabling of the CAG report is the foremost agenda of the government as decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Gupta said the session will be held on February 24, 25 and 27.

As per the procedure, all 70 MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the session, following which the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held.

"On 24th Feb, oath (by Members) and election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place. On 25th Feb, CAG report will be tabled before the House" Gupta said.

"After that Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The first agenda after this is CAG report. The report has already been received by the Speaker's office. So, the first agenda is to table the CAG report and hold discussion on it after the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker," Gupta said.

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the CAG report will be tabled and all those who looted the nation will not be spared.

The CAG report will be tabled, and PM Modi has said that anyone who has looted the nation will not be spared," Dushyant Gautam said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people on February 8 that the report will be presented in the first session of the newly elected assembly itself.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised. (ANI)

