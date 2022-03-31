Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to submit a progress report of the investigation into a case of gangrape of a minor girl, whose internal organs were allegedly damaged by the perpetrators.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed the state to also produce a report on the medical condition of the victim who was subjected to the assault on March 23 at Matia in North 24 Parganas district.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the matter, we direct the learned Advocate General to produce the report in the form of affidavit about the stage and status of the investigation along with the case diary," the bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed.

The court, during the day, heard separate petitions moved in connection with two incidents of rape of minor girls, one at Matia in North 24 Parganas and another at English Bazar in Malda district, seeking direction for probe by an impartial investigating agency.

It was submitted by the counsel for the petitioner in the Matia gangrape incident that the minor's private parts were damaged and intestine ruptured.

Directing the state to provide all possible medical facilities and treatment to the victim, the court ordered that her parents may be permitted to visit the victim on medical advice.

Noting the state's submission that a medical board has been constituted, the bench directed that it should comprise senior experts of the hospital and if the need so arises, the head of the hospital may include specialists from other hospitals too.

The bench directed that the reports be submitted on or before the next date of hearing on April 4. The court also took note of another incident of rape in English Bazar police station area, in which it was alleged that a neighbour had perpetrated the act after tying the girl's hands and feet and pointing a firearm at her.

Claiming that incidents of sexual assault on minors were increasing in West Bengal, the petitioner in the second case stated that lack of street lights in village roads were adding to safety concerns for women.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee, appearing for the state, submitted that the Matia case investigation was being done properly and the medical condition of the girl has now improved.

