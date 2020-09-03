Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal to place a report before it on the situation in areas facing serious challenges in wildlife management.

Taking up suo moto the issue of unnatural death of wildlife, including elephants and bisons, in the forests of North Bengal during the recent past, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice S Dasgupta sought the report within two weeks.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sees Yet Another COVID-19 High as Case Count Crosses 18,000 Today, Mumbai Tally Reaches 1.5 Lakh.

The court said while there could be reasons attributable to behaviour of animals in the jungles, the possibility of electrocution and killing for gain or game cannot be ruled out.

The division bench said it is time for the judiciary to have a look at matters touching the safety of the jungle habitat and the forests with regard to animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fishes.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Decides to Decrease Expenses in Different Departments Amid COVID-19, Orders Strengthening of Health Infra.

The high court expressed its inclination to initially look into the wildlife management situation in Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district, and Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal.

It said that the critical areas are primarily in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, where more than 60 per cent of the deaths of elephants is apparently attributable to electrocution.

The court said it also needs to consider the risk to animal life in the forests when they come in conflict with the movement of trains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)