Ludhiana, Feb 11 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said the campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners will be taken to people at the village level.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the SGPC and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the historic Alamgir gurdwara on the city outskirts. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also attended the meeting.

Dhami said more than 16 lakh forms have been filled so far as part of the signature campaign launched by the SGPC for the release of Sikh prisoners in December.

The campaign will now be intensified and taken to people at the village level from February 18, he said, adding that meetings will be organised in at least four places in every assembly constituency.

Dhami said the members expressed satisfaction over the SGPC's efforts to seek the release of 'Bandi Singhs'.

SAD chief Badal urged the leaders to get the maximum number of people from villages to join the campaign.

The SGPC and the SAD are seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who it claims are lodged in different prisons despite having completed their sentences.

These prisoners include Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, and 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

