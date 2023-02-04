Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday launched the "Save Wetlands Campaign" in Goa, under which citizen partnerships will be built for conservation of wetlands.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2023: For First Time, Civic Body's Budget Shoots Over Rs 50,00 Crore, Higher Than Many States.

The campaign is structured on a “whole of society” approach for wetlands conservation, enabling affirmative action at all levels and involving all strata of the society, a senior official from the Union ministry said.

Also Read | G20 Summit Preparations: Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 927 Crore From Centre To Take Up Special Development Work in National Capital.

The campaign, which will be conducted over the next one year, will involve sensitising people about the value of wetlands, increasing the coverage of wetland mitras and building citizen partnerships for conservation, he said.

Two publications, "India's 75 Amrit Dharohar- India's Ramsar Sites Factbook" and "Managing Climate Risks in Wetlands - A Practitioner's Guide", were also released on the occasion.

The minister interacted with wetlands managers of states and listened to their experiences.

In his address, Yadav highlighted the critical role played by the wetland ecosystem in securing ecological, economic and climate security.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present for the launch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)