New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can receive foreign contributions, pending its approval as many of them render services to the society which are enormously required during the pandemic and without funds they may not be able to come forward.

The query by Justice Prathiba M Singh came during hearing of the pleas by two NGOs which had not yet received approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) despite applying for and opening an FCRA account in the State Bank of India (SBI) in accordance with the amended provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Under the amended FCRA, the account has to be opened exclusively in SBI as against the earlier position when such accounts could be opened in any scheduled bank.

According to the amended Act, the deadline for opening such an account was April 1, 2021.

The court also asked the Centre to consider extending the deadline and if yes, till when as due to the second wave of COVID-19 and various other difficulties faced by NGOs, several of them could not open the FCRA accounts in SBI.

"In these pandemic times, they need money and if money is coming in from any foreign sources, that should not be stopped because people need a lot of help right now.

"The counsel for respondent (Centre) to take instructions on whether pending the approval of MHA, NGOs like the petitioners would be allowed to receive the foreign contributions so long as they maintain the records and report the same in accordance with the provisions of the Act," the court said to central government standing counsels Manish Mohan and Nidhi Raman.

The court further said that non-receipt of contributions by these NGOs would lead to non-rendering of services by them and during the pandemic situation "there is enormous need for such services to the society".

The observations and directions of the court came on the plea by two NGOs -- Comfort Ministries and Mothers Touch Charity Foundation -- which were seeking MHA approval for receiving foreign contributions and also extension of the deadline for opening the FCRA accounts.

The court said there is an urgency in the matter as without MHA approval the NGOs would not receive foreign contribution and it directed the ministry to process the documents and grant approval before the next date of hearing on May 20.

The court said that if the application for MHA approval has any defects, the same shall be pointed out to the petitioner NGOs by May 17 so that approvals can be granted at the earliest.

