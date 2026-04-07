New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) successfully organised the 5th CAPS (Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Screening) Camp at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The event, held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Delhi Police.

The initiative aimed to promote early detection and prevention of cancer through awareness and accessible screening services.

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A wide range of services was offered, including free cancer screenings for breast and cervical cancers. Limited mammography slots were also provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp featured HPV-DNA self-testing kits, expert consultations, educational sessions, and breast self-examination training, empowering participants with knowledge and preventive practices.

A total of 42 PSA (Prostate) tests and 55 oral cancer screenings were conducted. Additionally, the medical team performed 9 mammographies and 18 HPV tests to assist in early detection and awareness.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of Department, Clinical Oncology, DSCI said that"Today, as we celebrate World Health Day with the theme 'Together for Health: Stand with Science,' we must recognize the need to develop our own evidence-based cancer treatment and screening guidelines. CAPS is not only an initiative to transform cancer screening from a 'luxury' into a necessity and a routine way of life, but also an endeavour to gather data that will help design indigenous screening protocols."

Speaking about the 5th CAPS camp Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, DSCI, stated that"Early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in the fight against cancer. Through initiatives like CAPS, we aim to bridge the gap between awareness and action, ensuring that people not only understand the risks but also take timely steps toward screening and prevention."

The event was graced by Mrs Rachna Golchha, President of PFWS, as the Chief Guest, who appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare.

Senior officials from the Police Department attended the camp, including Addl. CP (Welfare) Rajeev Ranjan, DCP (Welfare) Mayank Bansal, Addl. DCP (Welfare) Anil Sharma, ACP (Welfare) Sunil Kumar, and Inspector (Health Section) Devender Singh.

The CAPS event stands as a significant step toward strengthening community engagement in cancer prevention and highlights the importance of collective efforts in reducing the burden of cancer. (ANI)

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