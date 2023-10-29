Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President CP Joshi on Sunday said that his party will soon release the list of the remaining candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

"Nominations are starting tomorrow. The BJP has announced the candidate list for 124 seats. For the rest of the 76 seats, we will announce the candidate list soon," CP Joshi said while talking to the reporters here.

The BJP had put out its first list of 41 candidates on October 9.

However, after sidelining many established names in its first Rajasthan list, it released the second list of 83 candidates, with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to recontest from Jhalrapatan.

The second list also included former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia, who has been fielded from the Amber constituency.

The BJP is seeking to oust the Congress from power in Rajasthan.

The Congress won 99 seats in the 2018 elections in the 200-member state assembly while the BJP won 73 seats. Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

However, Joshi also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of pursuing appeasement politics in the state.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government with a historic mandate in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

"Inflation is at its peak in Rajasthan due to increased corruption during the Congress government. Petrol and diesel are costliest in the state and so is the vehicle tax," he alleged. (ANI)

