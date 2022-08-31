Chandigarh [India], August 31 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi after her mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy.

"Share my heartfelt condolences with Sonia Gandhi ji on the sad demise of her mother Paolo Maino. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Singh said in a tweet.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended condolences to Sonia Gandhi over the demise of her mother.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss," tweeted President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences to Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," tweeted PM Modi.

The party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed about the demise on Wednesday.

"Smt Sonia Gandhi's mother, Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th of August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi and his son Rahul Gandhi, including Priyanka Gandhi, are currently in Italy.

In September last year, Amarinder Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress, later floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally. (ANI)

