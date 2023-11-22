New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A car caught fire at the Chirag Delhi flyover area here in the national capital on Wednesday morning, police said.

No injury to anyone or casualty was reported in the incident.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Says Ashok Gehlot's Government Will Never Return to Power (Watch Video).

According to officials, a call regarding fire incident was received at around 11:42 am.

Manish, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was travelling towards ITO, when the car reached Panchsheel Gate No. 3, and it suddenly hit at a spot and caught fire, officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 17-Year Old Boy Stripped Nude in Thane, Forced To Go on Road and Assaulted With Belts for Not Repaying Rs 300 Loan.

One fire tender reached the location and the fire was doused off completely. No injuries were reported, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)