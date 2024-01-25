New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A car caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Wednesday leading to a traffic snarl, police said.

The incident occurred opposite 'Shiv Murti' in the evening, they said.

"Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Mahipal Pur due to burning of a car opposite Shiv Murti. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

