Kotdwar (U'Khand), Aug 9 (PTI) Three people were killed while another is missing after their car fell into a deep gorge in Pauri district in Uttarakhand, an official said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday night at Gumkhal, State Disaster Response Force official Praveen Rathi, who is leading the rescue operation which is still underway at the spot, told PTI.

SDRF personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and launched the rescue operation.

The team brought out three bodies from the gorge to the main road with the help of rope stretchers, Rathi said.

However, another person is still missing, he said. The four were returning from Gumkhal market to their village Devdali located in Jaiharikhal area when the accident took place, he said.

