New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): A case under sections 109(1)/3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at Kashmiri Gate Police Station on the complaint of Deepak Khatri, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Khatri, who was present in the car during the firing in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, raised suspicion, saying there is "something fishy," even though there had been no threats.

"This incident happened around 10 pm. I was sitting in the front... We were told that around two or three people fired at us... One of the people with us, Sandeep, got shot... We had not received any threat, but we know that something is fishy. Let's see if anyone takes responsibility for this..." he said.

Another person, who was present in the car at the time of the firing incident in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, further detailed the incident, saying the firing took place as soon as the car was started, injuring Sandeep, one of the individuals present in the car.

"We had just come out of a temple around 10.15 pm. It was my car. I was driving. We had just entered my car and had started it when three shots were fired at us. When the rear windscreen cracked, that is when we realised that we were being fired at. One of my friends, Sandeep, who was sitting in the middle of the back, was shot in the back. That's when we sped away.... The PCR arrived on time and took our friend to the hospital..." he said.

One of the people in the car, Vicky, said, "We didn't see anything because we were fired at from the back. The person sitting in the backseat got shot... This happened right outside the Hanuman Temple... We were inside the temple. We had just come out."

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia stated that Deepak Khatri was a part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team.

"This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people probably fired at them... Further investigation is ongoing... As soon as firing started, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves... An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car... Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate) ... He is stable," DCP North Raja Banthia said.

Meanwhile, a firing incident on a car was reported at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

