Rewa, Dec 5 (PTI) A car occupant was charred to death when the vehicle caught fire after colliding with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 1.30 am on a bypass road, located eight kilometres from the district headquarters, under Chorhata police station limits, an official said.

Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said.

A charred body was found in the car and a forensic examination will reveal how many persons were travelling in the vehicle, he said.

The fire probably started due to oil in the transformers which the truck was carrying, the official said.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, he added.

