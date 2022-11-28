Gurugram, Nov 28 (PTI) The Gurugram police arrested a 36-year-old carpenter for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter repeatedly for the past three years, an officer said on Monday.

The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | #UPGoesGlobal Takes Twitter by Storm; Yogi Govt's Economic Policies Receive Immense Praise Online.

The FIR in the matter was registered at Bajghera police station and the accused was arrested Sunday night, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the Class 8 student, it was about three years ago that her father found her alone in the house and sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, he allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly by threatening to kill her.

Also Read | Chief Election Commissioner Arun Goel Calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at His Residence.

"My father would rape me whenever my mother was out of the house. When I protested, he would threaten to throw me out of the house or kill me. Due to which I would remain silent and my father again raped me on October 28. I told the same to my acquaintance who took me to one female employee of an NGO who informed police and police rescued me from my home on Saturday," the girl stated in her complaint.

Bajghera police station SHO Aman Singh said, "We arrested the accused on Sunday. He is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been living in the Bajghera area for the past many years as a tenant. He is a carpenter. He was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)