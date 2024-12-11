Bhandara (Maharashtra), Dec 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the directors of two private schools allegedly functioning without permission from authorities in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, officials said.

It is mandatory for the management of a school to take permission from the civic administration or government, but the two institutions located in Lakhandur tehsil here were running without the requisite nod, an education department official here said.

During a visit, a panchayat samiti officer found 69 students enrolled for classes 1 to 6 in one school and 31 students for classes 1 to 4 in the other institution, he said.

Following directions from the district education authorities, the Lakhandur police have registered a case against the directors of the two schools under section 223 (disobeying order given by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

