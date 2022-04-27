Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to receive a collective compensation of Rs 11.66 crore for land acquisition in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Wednesday.

The acquisition of land for the proposed Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is underway here. In the process, revenue authorities acquired land belonging to eight people at Nandithane village in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane.

The sub-divisional office at Bhiwandi paid a compensation to those who submitted their documents.

Later, during verification, it came to light that some people allegedly submitted forged copies of Aadhaar and PAN cards and walked away with the compensation of over Rs 11 crore, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, he said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

