Tamil Nadu, April 27: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people died and more than 15 were injured after they were electrocuted during a temple festival in Kalaiamedu of Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu.

The accident took place when a temple car of a chariot festival came in contact with a live wire in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. Tamil Nadu Electrocution: PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Each for Kin of Deceased.

At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu

After the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of the victims who died in the tragic accident.

PM Narendra Modi also announced Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur. On the other hand, Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Visuals from Thanjavur Government Medical College and Hospital where the injured patients of the Thanjavur electrocution incident have been admitted.

V Balakrishnan, GP, Central Zone Tiruchirappalli, and SP Ravali Priya, Thanjavur visited the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital where the injured patients have been admitted for medical treatment.

Tamil Nadu Assembly observe silence

Tamil Nadu Assembly observes 2-minute silence on the loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution incident. "I will visit Thanjavur to meet the injured and deceased's families," announces CM MK Stalin in the Assembly

After the Tamil Nadu Electrocution incident, the state Assembly observed a 2-minute silence on the loss of 11 lives in the Thanjavur electrocution incident. Speaking in the assembly, CM MK Stalin said, "I will visit Thanjavur to meet the injured and deceased's families,"

