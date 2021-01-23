Siliguri, Jan 23 (PTI) A large amount of cash, drugs and a note counting machine were seized in two separate raids in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, police said on Saturday.

The first raid was carried out by the Special Task Force of the state police at a house in Ashraf Nagar in Darjeeling district on Friday night, they said.

The STF recovered brown sugar worth more than Rs 1 lakh, a note-counting machine and Rs 17.25 lakh in cash from the house, said a police officer.

The accused, three youths from Murshidabad district, fled the scene before the raid, he added.

The second raid was conducted at Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district and two residents of Haryana were arrested on the charge of online fraud, the officer said.

At least 52 SIM cards, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, several mobile phones and a vehicle were seized from their possession, he said.

They used to gather details of ATM cards from people and then loot them, he said.

