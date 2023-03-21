Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo on Tuesday announced that a cashless facility in all government hospitals of the state will be implemented from June 1.

The decision was taken during the discussion on Budget demands.

The minister said the cashless arrangement will be implemented in all government hospitals from June 1 and patients have to pay not a single penny for visiting OPD, IPD, diagnostics and other expenses.

He clarified that no money needs to be paid for x-ray, CT scans and for other facilities.

The Ayushman card will be accepted but cash payment will not be required for OPD and other facilities, which were previously charged, the minister said.

Deo also informed that Chhattisgarh is one of the states with the maximum number of sickle cell patients in the country.

"Taking this very seriously, over 51 lakh people, which is the highest number in the country, across the state have been screened by setting up sickle cell management centres in every district. The construction of a new building of Sickle Cell Institute to the tune of around Rs 45 crore is ongoing in the state. For screening of sickle cell, the process for 'point of testing care' has been completed in the state and this will be helpful to diagnose whether the person is suffering from sickle cell or not," he said.

"The process of tender is ongoing for the construction of three new medical college buildings in Kanker, Mahasamund and Korba," the health minister added. (ANI)

