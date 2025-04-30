Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to include caste data in the upcoming census, calling it a step towards uplifting "downtrodden people".

"...We welcome this decision. From the beginning, Congress was against the caste census, but for the last 5-10 years, they have started shouting for this caste based census. The caste census will help to design the future policies of the government in favour of the downtrodden people," he told ANI.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it a long-standing demand that will help design targeted development schemes and accelerate national progress.

Taking to X, CM Nitish Kumar said that the demand for a caste census had been raised long ago.

"The decision of the Central Government to conduct caste census is welcome. Our demand for conducting a caste census is old. It is a matter of great happiness that the Central Government has decided to conduct caste census. Conducting caste census will reveal the number of people of different classes, which will help in making plans for their upliftment and development. This will accelerate the development of the country. Congratulations and thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the decision to conduct caste census," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Centre. In a post on X, he pointed out that the Congress had already committed to a caste census in its April 9 resolution passed in Ahmedabad.

"This was said in the recent Congress resolution on social justice, which was passed in Ahmedabad on 9 April 2025. Better late than never," Ramesh said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier in the day briefed the media about the Cabinet's decision. He said the move would help strengthen India's social and economic fabric.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country," he said. (ANI)

