Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Some members of a caste Panchayat were booked for allegedly harassing a woman after her photos were found in the mobile phone of her brother-in-law's son in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, however, has denied that she was harassed during the caste panchayat meeting on August 21, they said.

A complaint was lodged in this matter by one Sawai Singh at Nechhwa police station on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against some members of the caste panchayat under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, police said.

