New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A herd of cattle belonging to "illegal dairies" were on Tuesday impounded by authorities from Sadar Paharganj area here, civic official said.

The veterinary services department of City-Sadar Paharganj zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a cattle-catching drive with the help of personnel of Sadar Bazar police station and other municipal staff, they said..

A total of 14 animals belonging to illegal dairies located in various areas were impounded. All the cattle were sent to cattle pound in Timarpur for tagging and identification and subsequently to Dabar Hare Krishna Gaushala Surhera, the NDMC said in a statement.

Besides, owners of illegal dairies were prosecuted by Delhi Pollution Control Committee on persuasion of the department for resorting to water pollution, they said.

Notices were also issued by the DPCC levying a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on 11 such owners having dairies in Sadar Bazar area, the NDMC claimed.

