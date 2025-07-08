Jammu, Jul 8 (PTI) A cattle smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Sher Ali, a resident of Dhamma-Majalta, is the sixth cattle smuggler in the district to be booked under the PSA this year.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows for detention without formal charges or trial for a certain period, aimed at preventing actions that could disrupt public order or security.

Ali is a habitual bovine smuggler, and his detention order was issued by the District Magistrate, Udhampur, a police spokesperson said.

He said Ali has been involved in several bovine smuggling and theft cases registered in the district.

Despite multiple FIRs and previous arrests, he continued his illegal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace. Consequently, he has been booked under the PSA and lodged in jail, the spokesperson said.

