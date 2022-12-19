New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday issued a production warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to West Bengal Cattle Smuggling case.

ED recently moved the court for his production in Delhi. Anubrata Mondal is currently lodged in Asansol jail in connection with a CBI case.

Also Read | Union Sports Minister @ianuragthakur Felicitates the T20 World Cup 2022 Winning Indian … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh on Monday passed the order and said the court is allowing ED plea and issuing a production warrant.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Ramesh Gupta alongwith Advocate Mudit Jain also appeared for Anubrata Mondol in the case while Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana appeared for Enforcement Directorate in the case.

Also Read | E-Commerce Revenue Plummets $250 Billion Globally in 2022: Report.

Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July 11.

Recently ED has also arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him for more than five hours, inside the Asansol jail where he is currently lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

During Senegal Hussain's (another accused) hearing, the ED had agitated that sources for funding of immovable and movable assets acquired by the accused are to be ascertained and for that purpose, the accused is required to be confronted with certain other persons including his close relation so as to trace the trails of tainted money which allegedly runs into crores of rupees.

In April, the trial court had taken cognizance of a chargesheet filed by ED against other accused naming former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border.

The trial Court noted that the ED has filed the prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act, 2002 for the commission of an offence under Sections 3 and 70 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

The Trial Court judge while taking cognizance of the ED Chargesheet, said that he had gone through the complaint and the accompanying documents and there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused. Accordingly, the cognizance of the offence under Sections 3 and 70 PMLA punishable under Section 4 PMLA was taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)