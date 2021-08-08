Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Aug 8 (PTI) Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the hit and run case leading to the death of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand last month, on Sunday recreated the 'accident' scene once again, within a gap of around 17 hours.

A CBI team reached the spot along with the auto-rickshaw involved in the incident and the two accused - its driver Lakhand Verma and his associate Rahul Verma - at Randhir Verma Chowk, the spot of the 'accident', at 5 am when it had taken place on July 28, a police official said.

Members of the probe agency had also recreated the scene taking with them the two accused and the vehicle on Saturday afternoon. They had investigated for about four hours at the spot with experts of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and collected evidence.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old judge who died after a heavy autorickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. Anand was on a morning jog at that time.

During recreation of the scene on Sunday, the fourth day of the CBI's probe, one person stood at the exact spot where the judge had been hit while Lakhan and Rahul were asked to drive the auto-rickshaw towards him, the police official said.

It will help the sleuths figure out how the vehicle might have knocked the judge on the left side of the road. The entire scene recreation episode was video recorded.

On Saturday, the CFSL team had brought speed scanner machines and recorded the vehicle's to find out what may have been the speed of the auto-rickshaw at the time of the incident and that when it fled after hitting the judge.

A 20-member team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla has been sent by the CBI to probe the death that triggered nationwide outrage.

A senior police officer had earlier said that the CBI team in different groups visited varied places associated with the incident and questioned people in connection with it.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT headed by Additional Director General (ADG) of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar. The SIT had also recreated the scene in course of the investigation.

Taking cognizance of a letter filed before the court by the Dhanbad principal district judge in the case, The High Court of Jharkhand had converted it into a writ petition and ordered formation of the SIT to look into the matter.

The Supreme Court had on July 30 taken suo motu cognizance of the "sad demise" of the Dhanbad judge.

