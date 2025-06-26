New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) After a four-year hunt, the CBI Thursday arrested a key accused in the murder of West Bengal BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar during post-poll violence in the state in 2021, officials said.

Arun Dey alias Bhai, on the run since August 25, 2021 when the case was registered, was nabbed in an operation by the CBI, they said.

"The arrested accused was produced before the court of Ld. Judge, Bench I, NDPS Act, City Sessions Court, Calcutta today and remanded to Judicial Custody," CBI's spokesperson said.

The agency had taken over the case on the directions of Calcutta High Court on August 19, 2021.

"After completion of investigation, CBI filed charge sheet on September 30, 2021 against 20 persons including the absconder," the spokesperson said.

Sarkar was killed in Kankurgachi area on May 2, 2021 after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were announced.

