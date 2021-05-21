Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Deputy Manager of the State Bank of India in Nashik district of Maharashtra on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to the CBI, the accused Malai Kanchan, Deputy Manager (Scale-II) of State Bank of India, Malegaon Main Branch (Nashik) had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for releasing the payment of his commission bills.

It was further alleged that the complainant (a home loan counsellor) was doing the work of sourcing home loans for customers in the said bank for which he was getting the commission of 0.30 per cent of the loan amount.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the residential premises of the bank official.

A case has been registered against the accused, who will be produced before the competent court. (ANI)

