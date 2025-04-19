New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a man from Patna for allegedly using the logo of Delhi Jal Board to deceive gullible victims into installing a malicious software on their phones to steal sensitive data, authorities said on Saturday.

Bittu Kumar was arrested from a petrol pump in Patna on Thursday when he was swapping a debit card to withdraw cash, the CBI said in a statement, adding that the accused is being brought to Delhi.

The CBI registered an FIR on April 15 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman alleging that she was tricked into installing a malware-laced mobile application disguised with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) logo, the statement said.

The application fraudulently claimed to help resolve pending water bill issues and avoid service disconnection. Once installed, the malware allegedly allowed Kumar to access the complainant's WhatsApp account, financial data and other sensitive information, the CBI said in the statement.

A CBI spokesperson said Kumar used the compromised WhatsApp accounts of his victims to propagate malicious links, creating a chain of infections.

The accused used the DJB logo as his profile picture to appear legitimate, the statement said.

"Searches conducted at three locations led to the recovery of 11 mobile phones, 14 debit cards, cash, a money-counting machine, and other incriminating items," the CBI said in the statement.

