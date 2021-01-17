New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a railway engineering service officer along with two other people for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crores, CBI official said.

The bribe money was recovered by the CBI and searches are underway at 20 locations in five states, according to the CBI official.

"CBI arrests a senior railway engineering service officer along with two others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crores. Searches underway at 20 locations in five states," said CBI official.

The accused has been identified as Mahendra Singh Chauhan. He allegedly demanded the bribe to favour a private company for projects in northeast frontier railways.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)