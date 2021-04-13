Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested a senior passport assistant in the regional passport office in Jammu for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from an applicant, officials said.

A case was registered on a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded a bribe for issuance of passport of the complainant, they said.

It was alleged that the complainant had applied for a passport in January, 2020 and contacted the regional passport office, Jammu.

It was further alleged that the complainant was informed that an FIR has been registered against him and due to this, issuance of passport was pending, they said.

The complainant claimed that he has been acquitted in the case associated with the FIR.

Thereafter, the complainant visited passport office, Jammu and met the senior passport assistant, they said.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for issuing the passport and agreed to accept Rs 4000 after negotiation, they said

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed, they said. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Jammu & Lucknow. PTI AB

