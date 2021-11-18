New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two people from Bhavnagar in Gujarat in connection with alleged peddling of online child sexual abuse material (CSEM), officials said on Thursday.

Taviya Alpesh Ukabhai and Makwana Vishalbhai were nabbed from Bhavnagar and presented before a Special Court here which sent them to four days of CBI custody, they said.

Also Read | Kerala: 8-Year-Old Girl Approaches High Court Over False Accusation of Theft, Seeks Rs 5 Million Compensation.

The CBI has so far arrested nine people in the case, they said.

"It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third party storage/hosting platforms," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi had said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital in ‘Very Poor’ Category; Strong Winds to Bring Relief from Sunday Onwards.

The massive operation started on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till the next day.

The FIRs were based on inputs provided by a special CBI unit, Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE), which tracks and monitors posting, circulation and downloads of CSEM on the Internet.

The CBI operation targeted 50 online social media groups having 5,000 participants from across the globe who shared and peddled CSEM.

The groups have 36 members from Pakistan, Canada (35), US (35), Bangladesh (31), Sri Lanka (30), Nigeria (28), Azerbaijan (27), Yemen (24) and Malaysia (22), sources said.

The central agency will now coordinate with law enforcement agencies of these countries to bring the accused to book and locate the origin of CSEM, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)