New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested two Superintendents of GST in the Bellary district of Karnataka in a bribery case.

The arrested accused were identified as Madhusudhana Kavadiki and Ananth Narhari. Both were Superintendents of GST in the Bellary district of Karnataka.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that a case was registered on complaint against a Superintendent working in the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Central Tax, GST Division, Bellary and unknown others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for closing the file of the Complainant in connection with the delay in payment of GST. Later, the demand for the bribe was allegedly reduced to Rs 80,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the Complainant. The other Superintendent was also caught during the trap.

Searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.

Both the accused will be produced before the Jurisdictional Court in Bangalore on Tuesday.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Superintendent of Customs in Chamarajpet locality in Bangalore for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500 from the Complainant.

The accused was identified as Shashikant Machindra Deshmukh, Superindendent of Customs of Chamarajpet area in Bangalore.

The case was registered on the allegations of demanding a bribe for clearance of shipments imported by the Complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 8,500. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Bangalore which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Bangalore and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

