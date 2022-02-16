Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar in Kolkata, officials said.

Sarkar was killed in Kankurgachi area on May 2 last year after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were announced.

The two persons arrested were among the 12 people who were on the run after being named in the case, the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI has named 20 people in the charge sheet it filed in the case in September last year. With these two arrests, total 10 people have been arrested in the case.

The two persons arrested were sent to two days of police custody by a court, as per the statement.

The CBI had taken over the investigation in the case registered in the Narkeldanga police station in August last year, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

