New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The CBI has arrested the chief office superintendent of Western Railway in Mumbai while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing bills of Rs 4.80 crore, officials said on Friday.

Sanjay Waghela, who was posted in the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Western Railway, had allegedly demanded a bribe from a supplier at the rate of Rs 100 per lakh of the total pending billed which amounted to Rs. 4.80 crore.

The company is a regular supplier for the Western Railways. Recently, its three bills of Rs 4.80 crore were pending before Waghela even after the materials were handed over to the Railways.

"It was further stated that the complainant (the representative of the company) used to follow up on behalf of said company, with the accounts department of the Western Railways for timely passing and payments of bills.

"When the complainant allegedly approached the said chief office superintendent for processing the bills, the accused demanded a bribe," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The probe agency laid a trap and nabbed Waghela while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe in his office in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Searches were conducted at two locations on the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and movable and immovable assets. The arrested accused is being produced before the competent court, Mumbai," the statement said.

