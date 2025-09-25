Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for providing credible information about two absconding accused police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, in the custodial death of Deva Pardhi in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

A case relating to the custodial death of one Deva Pardhi in Myana Police Station, Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is being investigated by the CBI. Three accused persons, Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan and one private person, were arrested and chargesheeted.

However, two accused police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai, the then Town Inspector of Myana Police Station, and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, the then Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Myana Police Station, are absconding. Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) of arrest have been issued against them, and both the absconding accused were also declared 'Proclaimed Offenders'.

In order to gather leads to locate and apprehend both the accused Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, and to motivate the general public to provide credible information about the accused persons, a cash reward of Rs. 2 lakh against each of them has been declared by CBI.

