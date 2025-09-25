Bhopal, September 25: In a shocking and bizarre incident, a passenger at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport was allegedly bitten by a rat while waiting to board his flight to Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 23. The incident took place when the man, travelling with his wife, was bitten by the rodent behind his knee.

According to the news agency PTI, the rat sneaked into the man's pants while he was waiting for his flight at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and bit him. Airport staff rushed to the scene and escorted the injured passenger to the medical room, where the on-duty doctor administered an injection and provided antibiotic medication. Rat Menace at MY Hospital: Second Newborn Bitten by Rats Dies at Indore Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Rat Bites Passenger at Indore Airport

As per the Free Press Journal report, the man was resting on a recliner in the departure lounge when a rat crawled into his pants. In a panic, he tried to grab the rodent from outside but was bitten behind the knee. He quickly removed his pants and managed to catch the rat. The incident caused chaos in the terminal. Airport Director Vipinkant Seth confirmed the incident, saying, “The passenger was possibly bitten by a rat and was immediately given proper treatment. We have since carried out another round of pest control on the premises.” Mandla: Rats Spotted Roaming on Beds in Children’s Ward of Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

The incident comes just days after two newborn girls died following a reported rat attack in the ICU of Indore’s government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH). The deaths, which occurred on the nights of August 31 and September 1. Denying allegations of gross negligence, the MYH administration claimed that the deaths were not related to rat bites and that the two newborns succumbed to pre-existing serious health problems.

