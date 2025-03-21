New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The CBI has registered three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allotment, development and sanction of Sports City projects in Noida between 2011 and 2014 which turned into a Rs 9000-crore 'scam', officials said Friday.

Acting on the orders of the Allahabad High Court, the agency registered the FIRs against real estate firms Logix Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, Xanadu Estates Pvt Ltd and Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd, their directors and some unnamed officials of Noida Authority, following it up with a search operation, they said.

No immediate reactions were available from the companies.

According to an official, the Noida Sport City Project was aimed to develop world class sport facilities with residential and commercial areas in the sector 78, 79 and 150 of Noida.

"It was alleged that... after the allotment of projects, the related conditions were allegedly breached multiple times by the allotees/sub-leasees, in connivance with Noida Authority officials causing suspected financial loss to the State exchequer at approximately Rs 9000 crore and undue advantage to certain developers at the State expense," the official said.

The CBI has alleged the authorities took no remedial measures even after the CAG report pointed out irregularities in the massive project.

"In this connection, CBI conducted searches at several locations in Delhi and Noida leading to recovery of incriminating documents, digital evidences, etc," the CBI said in a statement.

