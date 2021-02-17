New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The CBI has charged eight persons with forgery and manipulation in board examinations conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2017 to allow passing of candidates who allegedly did not appear in the tests, officials said on Wednesday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Bhopal, the CBI has alleged that a "large number of students" who did not appear in the classes 10 and 12 examinations in 2017 at examination centres in Sehore, Ratlam and Umaria of Madhya Pradesh, were declared as passed by NIOS.

"It was alleged that the accused committed forgery and manipulations in the attendance sheets of the examination centres, answer sheets, etc. of the students," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the accused allegedly destroyed evidence in the form of used answer sheets of learners who appeared in the examination and unused answer sheets of absent learners.

The agency charge sheet comes after over two two years of probe. The CBI had already filed a charge sheet against two accused on May 13, 2018.

