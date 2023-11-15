New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched investigations into two cases following the directives of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 18 this year.

These cases are in response to a petition filed by a private trust based in Daryaganj, New Delhi. The trust alleged a conspiracy to seize its property, prompting the CBI to take over the inquiry.

The trust claims ownership of 32 bighas (8 acres) of land along the Zirakpur-Patiala Highway since its acquisition in 1986. According to the petition, the accused identified themselves as Sanjiv Kumar Gaba, Rajesh Kumar Gaba both residents of SAS Nagar, Punjab. Rajinder Kumar and Sarabjit Singh, two residents of Delhi, purportedly orchestrated a scheme to unlawfully acquire the trust's property.

According to the trust, this alleged conspiracy involved the creation of fake and forged documents to manipulate the property's title, filing misleading injunctions in court, deploying individuals armed with weapons to forcibly take possession, and abusing legal processes to shift the litigation forum and harass the trust with multiple civil and criminal suits.

The CBI's investigations began after the trust had initially lodged FIRs--one on March 10, 2022, at Police Station Zirakpur (Mohali), and another on October 4, 2023, at Police Station Derabassi (Mohali), Punjab.

The agency is actively pursuing leads to unravel the complexities surrounding this case and ensure a thorough examination of the alleged property-grabbing conspiracy. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the veracity of the trust's claims and identify those involved in the purported unlawful activities. (ANI)

